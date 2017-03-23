Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold in SC

A Powerball ticket worth $1 million was purchased at the Food Lion store in Pawleys Island, the S.C. Education Lottery announced Thursday.
The winning numbers are 2, 9, 27, 29, 42 and Powerball 9, according to a news release from the lottery office.
If the ticket holder had purchased a PowerPlay for an additional $1, the prize would have increased to $2 million.
The two top prize winning Palmetto Cash 5 tickets worth $200,000 each were sold at the Publix Super Market at 1000 Johnnie Dodds Blvd. in Mount Pleasant and at Dalzell Grocery at 4101 Thomas Sumter Hwy. in Dalzell.
Wednesday night’s winning Palmetto Cash 5 numbers were: 13, 28, 32, 36, and 38.
Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.
The odds of winning $1 million playing Powerball are 1 in 11,688,054.
The odds of winning $200,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 1,003,884.
Proceeds from every dollar spent by players on the South Carolina Education Lottery are returned to the state in the form of funding for education, prizes, retailer commissions, and payment to contractors for goods and services.
