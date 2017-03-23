One business leaves, another grows in BullStreet’s budding tech village

2:29 Prayer service for 4 family members killed in Lexington fire Pause

0:47 Americans for Prosperity protest a gas tax hike at the State House.

3:15 Unarmed man shot by S.C. State Trooper during seat belt violation stop in 2014

0:24 Snow in Shandon neighborhood, Columbia

1:25 Confederate flag? HB2? Frank Martin impassioned reaction to issues

0:56 Frank Martin on criticisms of the State of South Carolina, Confederate flag history

0:45 It's snowing in Columbia

1:31 More scenes from snow in Columbia

0:41 Carolina Band plays Happy Birthday for Frank Martin in New York