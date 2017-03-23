Richland Rec Commission has ‘major’ issues, audit finds, with funding uncertain

The much-maligned Richland County Recreation Commission has “major” operational issues to address, an audit has concluded, with taxpayer funding from Richland County Council still up in the air.
Among the audit’s recommendations for a better-run RCRC: a more detailed budget, regular evaluations of the director and hiring an internal complaints investigator, according to a report discussed by Richland County Council members this week.
At stake since the audit’s completion is more than $8 million in funding frozen by council last year.
The recreation commission has been under fire for the past year, facing numerous civil lawsuits, a criminal indictment against its former director and an overhaul of its seven-member board.
When setting the current year’s budget, County Council said it would not fund the RCRC above the amount mandated by state law – about $4.9 million, or a third of the commission’s requested funding – until a county-funded audit was completed.
The auditors, of California’s Matrix Consulting Group, concluded there is a “major issue” with some of the RCRC’s operational practices and that the agency is not responsible and accountable “at the level expected for a well-run organization.”
The audit report addresses management and financial practices but does not comment on whether money was appropriately spent.
Auditors noted that County Council has only two ways to affect change in how the recreation commission is run: Seek changes in state law, or leverage the county’s budget process.
Councilman Seth Rose told The State his vote to fund the RCRC depends on the agency “agreeing to adopt corrective measures identified in the audit that will help ensure taxpayer money is spent wisely.”
Otherwise, “I will support releasing funds so this vital local agency being governed by our state legislature can continue to operate for the citizens of Richland County,” Rose said.
But time is of the essence, Councilman Norman Jackson said at Tuesday’s council meeting. He was ready to vote to fund the agency then and there.
“I don’t want to wait two weeks or two months to release the funds,” Jackson said Tuesday. “...The kids are threatened (with) not having after-school programs because these funds are withheld.”
Council members have asked their staff to draft an agreement between the county and the recreation commission outlining recommendations that must be followed in order to receive full funding.
Council will convene a special meeting next Tuesday, March 28, to vote on funding the commission.
