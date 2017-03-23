Veteran West Columbia city councilman commemorated

Longtime West Columbia City Councilman Dale Harley is remembered for working to improve the city’s appearance.
Harley, 76, died Thursday, March 23, 2017, after a brief illness.
During nearly 24 years as a councilman, he played a key role in making his hometown look better.
Harley helped create the popular Riverwalk and its amphitheater as well as the city beautification foundation.
He also had a role in expanding utility service in Red Bank and other parts of Lexington County as a member of the Joint Municipal Water and Sewer Commission.
Mayor Bobby Horton described Harley as a trusted adviser. “He had a solid pulse of what people felt, very attuned to our citizens,” Horton said.
Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday at Platt Springs United Methodist Church in Springdale.
An election to select a successor on council isn’t set yet, but likely will be in mid-summer, county election officials said.
Harley represented council District 1, the southeast corner of the city of 16,000 residents.
Tim Flach: 803-771-8483
