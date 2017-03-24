Lexington police search for suspect accused of punching Kohl’s employee, theft

Lexington police are seeking a women accused of shoplifting, punching a Kohl’s employee in the face and stealing her purse.
At about 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14, an unidentified female entered Kohls at 5440 Sunset Blvd. and placed multiple items in a bag she brought with her, the Lexington Police Department said.
Police said she walked out of the store and into the parking lot without paying for the items.
When approached by a Kohl’s employee in the parking lot, the woman punched the employee in the face, grabbed her purse and fled the scene in a silver sedan, police said.
The subject is described as a slender white female with blond hair, dressed in a white striped shirt, black leggings, and a dark blue jean jacket.
If anyone has any information on the identity of this person or was witness to this crime, they are asked to contact the Lexington Police Department at 803-359-6260 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME SC.
