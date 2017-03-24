Fuss over Cayce tax sets off feud among Lexington County leaders

Cayce’s bid to extend its redevelopment tax is igniting a power struggle among Lexington County Council members.
For the first time in more than a decade, council is looking at a fight mainly between longtime members and newcomers who have been elected in the past two years.
The argument is whether the $4.6 million in estimated property taxes that the county would defer for 20 years to beautify and improve parts of Cayce is too big a cost for the rest of the county.
Five of council’s six newcomers call the plan a giveaway as the county wrestles with how to add deputies, firefighters, ambulance crews and 911 dispatchers as well as improve roads.
The other four say it’s a question of delayed gratification.
They say the plan will create a much bigger payoff later because it will allow City Hall to proceed with projects that attract more homes, stores and offices – things that improve the tax base for everyone.
Council members opposed to the extension say the conflict is the start of challenging longtime practices with uncertain payoffs.
“This is the beginning of a new day,” Councilman Phil Yarborough of Irmo said. “There’s going to be a different direction” on council.
Some council newcomers expected the criticism.
“People are uncomfortable with those of us asking questions about where the dollars are going,” Councilman Darrell Hudson of Lexington said. “Some consider us bullies for asking questions.”
That attitude means Cayce’s request to extend to 2037 its tax plan that expires this fall is in trouble.
City officials want to use revenue from property tax growth in a 188-acre area along the Congaree River during the next 20 years to pay for a package of local projects in a plan known as tax increment financing.
The extension is similar to another approved without question for West Columbia last year for new homes and stores on the river.
Both are “reinvesting in ourselves and in our cities,” said Council Chairman Todd Cullum of Cayce, who is trying to broker a compromise.
With an extension, Cayce is asking county leaders to defer their share of revenue growth since 1998, a step that would increase what City Hall gains.
Doing that would allow improvements to ease traffic congestion on Knox Abbott Drive – a gateway into the county – to be done faster and cheaper.
Rejecting the plan would be “a step back,” said real estate broker Mary Teaster, an ally of city leaders.
Council division over the extension has hardened. Name calling has set in.
Being branded a bully is “a badge of honor,” Councilman Ned Tolar of West Columbia said.
Talks with Lexington 2 officials who also must accept the plan continue without tension even though schools could lose up to $13.5 million over the 20 years.
Cayce officials and supporters misread the mood and weren’t prepared for all the objections, Councilman Bobby Keisler of Red Bank said.
“I wish it would have worked out better before it got this far,” said Keisler, who supports the extension.
Tim Flach: 803-771-8483
What Cayce wants
The extension of the city’s redevelopment tax as proposed would provide Cayce $8.7 million for a package of civic improvements.
But some County Council members insist the city is using a formula that will cost more money than county residents should pay.
The city wants to use property values from 1998, when the original tax improvement plan was created, in calculating how much tax money the plan can raise in the next 20 years. Some county leaders, however, would rather the city use current property values. Using current values would reduce the money available to the city to $4.6 million, Cayce officials estimate.
But the city says less money means delaying plans to replace sidewalks, add planted medians and make other changes to slow traffic on a mile of Knox Abbott Drive, officials said. The hope was to do that work next year as new water and sewer lines are installed.
Letting those projects occur simultaneously saves $1.2 million, officials said.
If critics of the tax extension have their way, Lexington County gains $209,000 immediately. That’s enough to hire four new firefighters.
Cayce’s plan is similar to what county officials approved in 2015 for a riverfront redevelopment in neighboring West Columbia.
Two County Council members, Ned Tolar of West Columbia and Phil Yarborough of Irmo, are skeptical of Cayce’s plan after backing the other.
Both said they understand better the financial impact today, with the cost to the county glossed over previously. “We didn’t realize the implications then as we do now,” Yarborough said.
Cayce’s relations with county officials have been difficult at times, such as a refusal to join countywide 911 dispatching system two years ago.
Comments