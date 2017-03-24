Photos: Saving Eliza

Seven year-old Eliza O'Neill plays with her mother, Cara O'Neill, in Eliza's bedroom on March 24, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Eliza, who suffers from Sanfilippo Syndrome, was the first patient in the world to receive an experimental gene therapy to combat the rare degenerative genetic disease sometimes referred to as "childhood Alzheimer's."
Greg O'Neill, father of Eliza O'Neill, looks at notes on their kitchen wall that counted down the 726 days the family spent in isolation from 2014-2016 on March 24, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Eliza, who suffers from Sanfilippo Syndrome, was the first patient in the world to receive an experimental gene therapy to combat the rare degenerative genetic disease sometimes referred to as "childhood Alzheimer's."
Seven year-old Eliza O'Neill looks at a book in her bedroom on March 24, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Eliza, who suffers from Sanfilippo Syndrome, was the first patient in the world to receive an experimental gene therapy to combat the rare degenerative genetic disease sometimes referred to as "childhood Alzheimer's."
Seven year-old Eliza O'Neill plays in her bedroom on March 24, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Eliza, who suffers from Sanfilippo Syndrome, was the first patient in the world to receive an experimental gene therapy to combat the rare degenerative genetic disease sometimes referred to as "childhood Alzheimer's."
Seven year-old Eliza O'Neill walks with her mother, Cara O'Neill, in their backyard on March 24, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Eliza, who suffers from Sanfilippo Syndrome, was the first patient in the world to receive an experimental gene therapy to combat the rare degenerative genetic disease sometimes referred to as "childhood Alzheimer's."
Seven year-old Eliza O'Neill leads her father Greg O'Neill from the bathroom in their home on March 24, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Eliza, who suffers from Sanfilippo Syndrome, was the first patient in the world to receive an experimental gene therapy to combat the rare degenerative genetic disease sometimes referred to as "childhood Alzheimer's."
Seven year-old Eliza O'Neill plays with her mother, Cara O'Neill, in their backyard on March 24, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Eliza, who suffers from Sanfilippo Syndrome, was the first patient in the world to receive an experimental gene therapy to combat the rare degenerative genetic disease sometimes referred to as "childhood Alzheimer's."
Greg O'Neill picks up his seven year-old Eliza in their backyard on March 24, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Eliza, who suffers from Sanfilippo Syndrome, was the first patient in the world to receive an experimental gene therapy to combat the rare degenerative genetic disease sometimes referred to as "childhood Alzheimer's."
Seven year-old Eliza O'Neill sits for a photo with her parents, Cara, left, and Glenn O'Neill, in their backyard on March 24, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Eliza, who suffers from Sanfilippo Syndrome, was the first patient in the world to receive an experimental gene therapy to combat the rare degenerative genetic disease sometimes referred to as "childhood Alzheimer's."
Seven year-old Eliza O'Neill stands in her bedroom on March 24, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Eliza, who suffers from Sanfilippo Syndrome, was the first patient in the world to receive an experimental gene therapy to combat the rare degenerative genetic disease sometimes referred to as "childhood Alzheimer's."
