March 25, 2017 11:25 AM

Whew! These scenes from the Quarry Crusher Run will exhaust you

Posted by Sarah Ellis

sellis@thestate.com

COLUMBIA, SC

Hundreds of runners tested themselves Saturday at the annual Quarry Crusher Run.

The 3.7-mile race at Vulcan Materials quarry in Olympia took runners down to the bottom of the quarry (475 feet below sea level), and then up a steep 10 percent grade to the top of the quarry.

