Local

March 25, 2017 1:18 PM

Devine Street to shut down for Columbia’s upcoming Open Streets event

By Sarah Ellis

sellis@thestate.com

COLUMBIA, SC

Columbia is shutting down Devine Street next weekend for its first Open Streets event to encourage walking, biking and alternative modes of transportation.

The event, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 2, will feature family friendly activities focused on sustainable transportation opportunities, physical fitness and wellness, civic pride and living streets.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their bicycles for bike-related activities and to consider biking, walking or riding a bus to the event.

Similar open-street events are held throughout the Southeast, including in Atlanta, Asheville, Myrtle Beach and Charlotte.

Devine Street will be closed between King Street and the fire department from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, visit www.openstreetscolumbia.com.

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Eliza O'Neill, 1 year after experimental treatment for Sanfilippo Syndrome

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos