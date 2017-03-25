Devine Street to shut down for Columbia’s upcoming Open Streets event

Columbia is shutting down Devine Street next weekend for its first Open Streets event to encourage walking, biking and alternative modes of transportation.
The event, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 2, will feature family friendly activities focused on sustainable transportation opportunities, physical fitness and wellness, civic pride and living streets.
Attendees are encouraged to bring their bicycles for bike-related activities and to consider biking, walking or riding a bus to the event.
Similar open-street events are held throughout the Southeast, including in Atlanta, Asheville, Myrtle Beach and Charlotte.
Devine Street will be closed between King Street and the fire department from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, visit www.openstreetscolumbia.com.
