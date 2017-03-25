St. Pat’s in Five Points topped last year’s attendance by several thousand

The St. Pat’s festival in Five Points outdid itself once again, topping last year’s attendance by more than 3,000.
The Five Points Association reported about 47,400 got down and green at the annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration on March 19.
Other numbers of note from this year’s green day celebration:
▪ 2,401 runners and walkers in the morning’s Get to the Green races
▪ 72 floats in the parade
▪ 26 bands on five stages, including headliner St. Paul and the Broken Bones
▪ 1.24 tons of recycling and 400 pounds of cardboard collected from the event
▪ 17 people arrested
Comments