Photos: 2017 Quarry Crusher

Runners participate in the annual Quarry Crusher Run Saturday morning at the Vulcan Materials Quarry on March 25, 2017, in Columbia, S.C.
Participants reach the turnaround at the bottom during the annual Quarry Crusher Run Saturday morning at the Vulcan Materials Quarry on March 25, 2017, in Columbia, S.C.
Participants in the "Double Crusher" make their downhill for their second loop during the annual Quarry Crusher Run Saturday morning at the Vulcan Materials Quarry on March 25, 2017, in Columbia, S.C.
Participants make their way back uphill during the annual Quarry Crusher Run Saturday morning at the Vulcan Materials Quarry on March 25, 2017, in Columbia, S.C.
Joby Castine greets participants near the finish line at the annual Quarry Crusher Run Saturday morning at the Vulcan Materials Quarry on March 25, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Castine dressed up to portray Smith Waley, who built the Olympia and Granby Mills in the 1890s.
A woman crosses the finish line during the annual Quarry Crusher Run Saturday morning at the Vulcan Materials Quarry on March 25, 2017, in Columbia, S.C.
Kathy Swinson, with Connor Fisher, right, points towards the starting line before the annual Quarry Crusher Run Saturday morning at the Vulcan Materials Quarry on March 25, 2017, in Columbia, S.C.
Runners take their first steps at the start of the annual Quarry Crusher Run Saturday morning at the Vulcan Materials Quarry on March 25, 2017, in Columbia, S.C.
Participants run and walk at the start of the annual Quarry Crusher Run Saturday morning at the Vulcan Materials Quarry on March 25, 2017, in Columbia, S.C.
Participants run downhill during the annual Quarry Crusher Run Saturday morning at the Vulcan Materials Quarry on March 25, 2017, in Columbia, S.C.
A drum circle provides entertainment for participants during the annual Quarry Crusher Run Saturday morning at the Vulcan Materials Quarry on March 25, 2017, in Columbia, S.C.
Participation medals hang near the finish line before the start of the annual Quarry Crusher Run Saturday morning at the Vulcan Materials Quarry on March 25, 2017, in Columbia, S.C.
Participants prepare for the start of the annual Quarry Crusher Run Saturday morning at the Vulcan Materials Quarry on March 25, 2017, in Columbia, S.C.
Dean Schuster, left, takes a photo of Arie Van Dam and his father, Alaric Van Dam, right, before the annual Quarry Crusher Run Saturday morning at the Vulcan Materials Quarry on March 25, 2017, in Columbia, S.C.
