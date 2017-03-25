Photos: Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) town hall in Columbia

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) attempts to calm down disagreeing guests of his town hall engagement held at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. March 25, 2017.
Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) addresses questions from guests following his town hall engagement at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. March 25, 2017.
Lindsey Graham (R-SC) town hall guests chant "Your Last Term!" in disapproval of the senator's stance on Betsy DeVos during the engagement held at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. March 25, 2017.
Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) speaks to guests of his town hall engagement held at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. March 25, 2017.
Barbara Stowe form the organization Mom's Demand Action (Everytown for Gun Safety) attempts to have her question addressed by Lindsey Graham while he speaks about gun control during the town hall engagement held at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. March 25, 2017.
Elaine Cooper (right) fires up the crowd as they collectively disagree with Graham's support of nuclear power during the town hall engagement held at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. March 25, 2017.
Town hall guest Pat Gagliano yells out his disapproval with the Lindsey Graham's support of Betsy DeVos and charter schools during the speaking engagement held at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. March 25, 2017.
Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) speaks to guests of his town hall engagement held at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. March 25, 2017.
A town hall attendee shows her approval with Lindsey Graham's statement "Most Muslims hate terrorists as well" during the speaking engagement held at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. March 25, 2017.
Diane Scheidt of Fort Mill asks a question during Lindsey Graham's (R-SC) town hall engagement held at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. March 25, 2017.
Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) speaks to guests of his town hall engagement held at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. March 25, 2017.
Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) speaks to guests of his town hall engagement held at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. March 25, 2017.
Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) town hall guests display their disapproval with the senator's statements during the speaking engagement held at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. March 25, 2017.
Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) speaks to guests of his town hall engagement held at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. March 25, 2017.
Lindsey Graham (R-SC) town hall guests display their disapproval with the senator's statements during the speaking engagement held at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. March 25, 2017.
Lindsey Graham (R-SC) town hall guests display their disapproval with the senator's statements during the speaking engagement held at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. March 25, 2017.
Lindsey Graham (R-SC) town hall guests display their disapproval with the senator's statements during the speaking engagement held at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. March 25, 2017.
Lindsey Graham town hall guests listen attentively during the speaking engagement held at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. March 25, 2017.
Lindsey Graham town hall guests converse among themselves before the beginning of the engagement held at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. March 25, 2017.
