Photos: Eliza's Run

Runners and walkers participate in the Glo For A Cure 5K Walk/Run on March 25, 2017, to raise money for children with Sanfilippo Syndrome, a rare, degenerative disease that amounts to childhood Alzheimer's. Seven-year-old Eliza O'Neill participated with her family for the first time in almost three years. The O'Neills quarantined themselves for nearly two years to protect Eliza so she could be eligible for a first-in-the-world gene therapy treatment, which she received last year. The run is hosted by the S.C. College of Pharmacy's Pediatric Pharmacy Association to benefit the Cure Sanfilippo Foundation. Several other children with Sanfilippo Syndrome also participated with their families. Here, Eliza O'Neill, center, arrives at the event with her parents Cara and Glenn O'Neill.
Here, Ava Smalls, 3, helps Pediatric Pharmacy Association Vice President Reagan Kiger with some posters before the run.
Here, Keira Esposito, right, plays with Rowen Fernandez's (5), purple hair before the run. At right is Rowen's mom, Christel Fernandez.
Here, runners and walkers register before the event and get their t-shirts and glow sticks before the run starts.
Here, the families of children with Sanfilippo Syndrome post for a photo together before the run.
Here, all four children on the poster came to this year's event. The children are, clockwise from top right, Eliza O'Neill, Rowen Fernandez, Keira Esposito and Paisleigh Butler.
Here, six-year-old Paisleigh Butler meets a character actress playing "Belle" as mom Leighann Butler takes a photo.
Here, the O'Neill family thanks the runners and walkers for participating the the event to raise money to find a cure for Sanfilippo Syndrome. The famly, from left, are: Glenn O'Neill, Eliza O'Neill and Cara O'Neill.
Here, the Esposito family starts their 5K walk. The family, from left, is: Keira, David and Elise Esposito.
Here, participants make their way down Wheat Street at the start of the 5K walk/run. The event started at the Blatt Physical Education Center on Wheat Street and goes to Hand Middle School before looping back to the starting line.
Here, Elise Esposito and David Esposito pose with their daughter, Keira (7), at the event.
Here, runner Gene Zeigler of Columbia is greeted by Cara O'Neill, Eliza's mom, before the start of the run.
Here, the Butler family from Florence make their way down Wheat Street at the beginning of the walk/run. From left: Paisleigh, Leighann and Tom Butler.
Here, Christel Fernandez pushes her son, Rowen (5), at the start of the walk/run.
Here, and the race is on. Participants start at the Blatt Physical Education Center on Wheat Street and go to Hand Middle School before looping back to the starting line.
