Glo For A Cure 5K Walk-Run

Runners and walkers participate in the "Glo For A Cure 5K Walk/Run" on March 25, 2017, to raise money for children with Sanfilippo Syndrome, a rare, degenerative disease that amounts to childhood Alzheimer's. Seven-year-old Eliza O'Neill participated with her family for the first time in almost three years. The O'Neills quarantined themselves for nearly two years to protect Eliza so she could be eligible for a first-in-the-world gene therapy treatment, which she received last year. The run is hosted by the S.C. College of Pharmacy's Pediatric Pharmacy Association to benefit the Cure Sanfilippo Foundation. Several other children with Sanfilippo Syndrome also participated with their families. (Video by Rob Thompson, rthompson@thestate.com)