Kitchen named interim detention center director in Richland County

Assistant jail director Shane Kitchen will oversee the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Richland County until a new leader is chosen by fall.
The appointment was announced Monday as longtime jail director Ronaldo Myers prepares to leave for a similar post in Hampton Roads, Va.
A look is under way to see what changes in operations and facilities, if any, are needed as a new leader takes over by October, County Administrator Gerald Seals said.
Doing that will ensure “much needed improvements are taken off the back burner and brought to the forefront,” Seals said.
A search committee is reviewing candidates from across the nation, officials said.
