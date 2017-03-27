Tommy Preston ‘spreads the gospel’ of math and Boeing to Columbia Rotary

1:51 Final Four! Gamecocks advance in NCAA Tournament Pause

1:57 Eliza O'Neill, 1 year after experimental treatment for Sanfilippo Syndrome

2:09 Moolah's compound launched careers of WWF wrestlers

1:29 Getting Tested for Zika

1:13 How Zika spreads (and who’s to blame)

1:03 3 ways to protect yourself from Zika

1:19 Jake Bentley talks football, hoops

0:59 USC's Greatest Fans: Gamecock Jesus

2:14 Gamecocks celebrated at home after NCAA win over Florida