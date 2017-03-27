Tommy Preston ‘spreads the gospel’ of math and Boeing to Columbia Rotary

Tommy Preston Jr. told Columbia Rotarians that Boeing’s South Carolina operation in Charleston is here to stay.
“We expect to be here 100 years and beyond,” the Boeing executive told Rotarians at the group’s weekly Monday meeting.
In all, Boeing – which has nearly 8,000 employees in the state – and the S.C. aerospace industry generate about $19 billion in economic activity each year, Preston said.
Boeing’s Charleston operation puts out from 12-14 Dreamliner jets each month, which Preston called “some of the most complex machinery in the world ... We are building airplanes quicker and better than any other place in the world.” The fuel-efficient planes can fly from the U.S. to New Zealand, he said.
Preston is part of a two-day public relations blitz in Richland County designed to stimulate young South Carolinians to pursue STEM careers – science, technology, engineering and math – and to introduce students to Boeing.
“We’re spreading the gospel this week,” Preston said. “To prosper at a place like Boeing, you’ve got to do very well in math.” Boeing needs expertise in 3-D printing, robotics, animation, information technology, propulsion science, engineering and design, he said.
Children should get started early in science and math he said. “We can’t wait until middle school or high school.”
Preston, 31, is based in Charleston. He grew up in Clemson, graduated in 2007 from the University of South Carolina, where he was student body president. Preston then graduated from USC’s law school and worked for Nexsen Pruet law firm in Columbia before joining Boeing in 2015 as the company’s national strategy and engagement director. He also sits on USC’s board of trustees.
He avoided controversy Monday. For example, Preston did not mention that President Trump wants to tax imports, and Boeing buys parts for its planes from more than 20,000 suppliers from all over the world.
