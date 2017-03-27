Kelly Family eulogized during funeral at Trinity Baptist Church

Hundreds of mourners gathered at Trinity Baptist in Cayce to pay their respects to Scott and Mandy Kelly and their children, Lizzie and Judah who died in a house fire.

Ballentine having growing pains

The Ballentine area is struggling to cope with steady influx of homes and stores on northeast corner of Lake Murray. There's also worry that nearby Irmo will annex more of the area as it expands westward. Some say these concerns are price to pay for refusal to incorporate in 2008.

House votes to fire DPS chief

The S.C. House of Representatives voted Tuesday to defund the position of director of the Department of Public Safety, essentially taking a vote of no confidence in the current director's leadership.

