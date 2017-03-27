Kelly Family eulogized during funeral at Trinity Baptist Church

The Ballentine area is struggling to cope with steady influx of homes and stores on northeast corner of Lake Murray. There's also worry that nearby Irmo will annex more of the area as it expands westward. Some say these concerns are price to pay for refusal to incorporate in 2008.
Four people were killed in a house fire in Lexington County early Tuesday. The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the cause of the fire, while Lexington County sheriff's detectives investigate the deaths.
A Charleston jury awarded $1.3 million to a black couple who said they were arrested because they accused a white state trooper of racial profiling during a 2012 traffic stop.The civil rights lawsuit by Catherine and Jerome Newkirk, who were pulled over for speeding by Trooper James Enzor in Florence County lasted three days.