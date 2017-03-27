Richland Council to consider restoring $8 M for recreation agency

A dysfunctional Richland County Recreation Commission will likely have to adopt strict oversight rules and hire an internal auditor to get County Council to release the money it withheld last year from the embattled agency.
Findings by a California auditing firm, which determined there was “dysfunction in that organization,” could result in a new written agreement between the county and the commission.
County Council, which sets the agency’s budget but does not control its operations, has called a special meeting Tuesday to take up the Matrix Consulting Group audit and consider a “memorandum of understanding,” county officials announced late Monday afternoon. That document is key to council releasing more than $8 million the council froze last year because of questionable actions at the recreation agency.
Among the conditions council might impose is that the director of the commission must submit a detailed annual budget and provide quarterly updates.
Former director James Brown III retired from the post last year after accusations of mismanagement, nepotism and misspending. He was charged with misconduct in office related to allegations that he coerced women employees to have sex. Further, six new members for the seven-member commission are awaiting approval by Gov. Henry McMaster.
An early version of the procedural – not fiscal – audit was released Thursday.
The final version of the audit, which the county said was delivered Friday, also recommends:
▪ More oversight of the commission’s operations.
▪ Hire an internal auditor or compliance officer.
▪ Develop detailed budget documents after a budget is adopted and publication of budgets online.
▪ Publish full agendas for meetings and make supporting documents available to the public online.
▪ Develop a detailed annual budget for the county by the director and provide quarterly updates.
County Council will take up the issue after its 7 p.m. zoning public hearing in council chambers at 2020 Hampton St.
