You’ve been living at the wrong address for 15 years, Columbia tells homeowners

The Trulocks have to move. Well, not physically move, but change their address.
After 15 years in their Wheeler Hill home, they’ve been told they have no choice.
Their house number is out of sequence, as it has been for decades, long before the Trulocks purchased it. And now that city of Columbia officials have become aware of it, they say it’s their legal responsibility to require the Trulocks to change their address.
“It’s not that I’m wedded to a particular number. It’s just the massive inconvenience of this,” said Nancy Trulock. “It was a mistake, I understand that, clearly. But I don’t see why I should have to suffer the consequences of a bureaucratic mistake that has had zero consequences.”
Renumbering properties apparently is not too unusual in Columbia. More than 340 Columbia property owners have been notified since July 2016 that they need to correct their addresses, city spokeswoman Leshia Utsey said, and all of them have complied.
State law requires that local governments “standardize addressing” to effectively operate their 911 systems. And when a house has been assigned a number “under a uniform numbering system,” the owner has 21 days to place the correct numbering on their house, the law says.
Public safety is the main reason for correcting out-of-sequence addresses, said Joey Jaco, the city’s director of utilities and engineering.
“Should you have a 911 call and they’re responding to it, they want to make sure they can find you,” Jaco said. “And if your address is out of sequence, that will affect the response time.”
The city typically becomes aware of out-of-sequence addresses when geographic information system maps are updated, Jaco said.
The Trulocks’ house number – 415, where it should be 425 – has never posed a problem for visitors or delivery people, Nancy Trulock said. Large numbers are clearly displayed on their mailbox and front door. Even when the police once responded after the security alarm was set off by accident, they did not have trouble finding the house, she said.
Changing their address is nothing if not an inconvenience, Trulock said.
“Think about it – deeds, drivers licenses ... all of our legal documents are registered to this address, mail, credit cards, passports. ... It is daunting, time consuming,” Trulock said. “If there was some point or purpose to it, I would acquiesce. But just because it’s out of sequence?”
The city understands the frustration, Jaco said, but it has a responsibility to comply with state law and make sure addresses are standardized.
“It’s a hassle,” Jaco said. “I wish this didn’t happen, and unfortunately we get to be the messengers when it does happen.”
If you have an out-of-sequence house number, you might go unnoticed for years, Jaco said, as the Trulocks have.
“But eventually, you probably will” get discovered, he said.
Reach Ellis at (803) 771-8307.
Comments