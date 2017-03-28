Harvest Hope’s severe food shortage due in part to late freeze

Harvest Hope Food Bank is in critical need after a freeze earlier this month hurt farms across the state.
Harvest Hope marketing manager Jamie Peebles said a late freeze hurt donations from farmers.
“We have some very good supporters in a lot of local farms,” Peebles said. “(The freeze) hurt them. That hurts us, too.”
On top of that, Peebles said spring tends to be a little slower for donations because it is after the push for holiday donations.
The food bank is seeking nonperishable and canned foods.
Peebles said canned and shelf-stable proteins, such as peanut butter and canned meat are especially helpful for the hungry.
He said the food bank is also seeking donations of baby formula and diapers.
“We do support mothers,” he said. “That’s always an ongoing need.”
Harvest Hope serves 20 counties in South Carolina, and Peebles said about 330,000 residents in those counties go hungry at least once a month. About 100,000 of those are children.
“It’s really surprising to know so many people are in need, how pervasive hunger is in South Carolina,” he said.
Anyone interested in hosting a food drive can email fooddrive@harvesthope.org, call Harvest Hope at (803) 254-4432 or visit HarvestHope.org.
He said monetary donations are also helpful, as it gives the organization flexibility to respond to possible.
Every dollar donated provides five meals.
“It doesn’t take a lot to make a difference,” Peebles said.
According to Harvest Hope’s website, it distributed more than 28 million pounds of food last year and fed about 38,000 each week.
Comments