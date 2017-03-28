Business group backs erasing more minor crimes from records

South Carolina legislation expanding the crimes ex-cons can get erased from their criminal records has a seemingly unlikely backer – the state Chamber of Commerce.
Chamber CEO Ted Pitts says removing minor offenses such as drug possession has the two-fold benefit of improving people’s lives while helping businesses fill openings, since criminal records can prevent job applicants from being called in for an interview or even filling out an application.
A House committee voted 16-4 Tuesday on legislation expanding offenses eligible for expungement. Currently, only a first minor offense can be erased.
The bill provides flexibility in expunging a later crime, in case it’s more problematic in a job search, and allows several related offenses to be grouped together. It also allows any first-time drug possession conviction to be removed.
Pitts says the chamber opposes expunging crimes involving violence, sexual assault or dishonesty. The chamber also wants businesses to be protected from potential lawsuits involving expunged records.
Many South Carolinians are eager to change the law, especially because employers often conduct criminal background checks as part of their hiring practices.
In 2012, the S.C. House of Representatives could not muster the votes to overturn then-Gov. Nikki Haley’s veto of a similar bill. That legislation would have allowed many criminals to hide their law-breaking records from prospective employers, schools, youth groups and even law enforcement investigators.
“The law enforcement community and the victims’ community pretty much oppose this bill in its present form,” said Jeff Moore, then-director of the S.C. Sheriffs’ Association.
Moore was one of many prominent people in the law enforcement community who said the General Assembly was on the verge of potentially allowing perhaps tens of thousands of criminals to make their records secret. Other opponents of that proposal included the S.C. Solicitors’ Association and SLED Chief Mark Keel.
Staff writer Clif LeBlanc contributed.
