Money restored to Richland County recreation agency

The Richland County Recreation Commission is getting back more than $8 million on condition it abides by new oversight rules.
County Council approved release of money it withheld after complaints last year about mismanagement, nepotism and misspending at the commission that led to the replacement of most of its members.
The release was approved 9-2 Tuesday after some council members said it was needed for summer activities that many families want.
But the money comes with a warning that money could be withheld again if the incoming commission and top aides fail to straighten out operations as recommended in an audit.
Councilman Jim Manning called that a “if you don’t play well” plan.
The commission has “dysfunction” that needs to end, the management audit said.
Many audit recommendations, such as more detailed spending plans and regular financial reports as well as publicized meetings, are “quite straight-forward” practices, Manning said.
Commission officials have been under fire during the past year, facing numerous lawsuits, an indictment of its former director and a near-complete overhaul of its seven-member board.
The threat to take away money again if changes aren’t put in place drew a complaint from Councilman Norm Jackson.
“I don’t think one agency should be subjected to this” when others aren’t, he said.
But conflict over commission operations created “a very unique situation” forcing a different approach, Manning said.
Former commission director James Brown III retired last year after accusations of mismanagement, nepotism and misspending. He was charged with misconduct in office related to allegations that he coerced female employees to have sex. Further, six new members for the seven-member commission are awaiting approval by Gov. Henry McMaster.
The audit made public last week characterized the recreation agency as not accountable “at the level expected for a well-run organization.”
