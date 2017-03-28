Stormwater fee proposed for drainage fixes in Lexington County

Lexington County officials are starting to look at a stormwater fee to pay for drainage improvements in several flood-prone neighborhoods.
A plan suggested could lead to a fee of at least $3.50 a month on homes in areas where creeks often overflow during torrential rain.
Some County Council members promoted the idea Tuesday as the way to provide long-wanted drainage repairs, particularly in neighborhoods north of Lake Murray and the lower Saluda River.
Councilman Phil Yarborough of Irmo called the fee “a big selling point” that would allow a start on dealing with longtime problems estimated to take $39 million to correct.
Some neighborhood leaders in Irmo and St. Andrews say plans to ease traffic congestion that could widen I-26 likely will send more stormwater into creeks there, worsening problems.
Other council members suggested the fee be limited to the largely suburban northern and eastern parts of the 758-square-mile county, calling drainage problems minimal elsewhere.
“Rural areas at this time don’t need it,” Councilman Scotty Whetstone of Swansea said.
Any fee set probably would be higher on stores, offices and other facilities with large parking lots that produce more stormwater, council members said.
The push for drainage improvements comes as county officials prepare to acquire about 65 homes damaged by major flooding in October 2015 after record rain.
“We’ve got to do something” but putting a new fee in place for the job might take a while to consider, Councilman Darrell Hudson of Lexington said.
Tim Flach: 803-771-8483
