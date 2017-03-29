SC man who thought call from treasurer was ‘scam’ receives more than $700,000

A South Carolina resident walked away $763,000 richer after he received a call he initially thought was a scam, according to state officials.
The recipient, who wished to remain anonymous, received a call from S.C. Treasurer Curtis Loftis informing him he was entitled to unclaimed cash and stock proceeds, according to a news release from Loftis’ office.
The funds belonged to the man’s father, who died more than 15 years ago.
The man thought the call was a scam until Loftis told him to hang up and call the state treasurer, the release stated.
The man did end up calling back.
“We had no idea we had this much money waiting for us,” he said. “Treasurer Loftis did a great job of tracking us down to get the money back to us!”
Loftis is using this as a reminder that South Carolina has more than half a billion in unclaimed money.
“I’m so happy that we are able to return the money to the rightful heir,” he said.
Companies that cannot locate the owners of money – including from dormant bank accounts, stock certificates, uncashed checks, insurance proceeds and utility deposits – transfer it to the South Carolina’s Unclaimed Property Program.
Anyone interested in checking for unclaimed property can visit the treasurer’s website.
