Millwood mural brings needed splash of color, life

Artists Cedric Umoja, Brandon Donahue and Karl Zurfluh are painting a community-themed mural along Millwood Avenue in Columbia, at the edge of the Lyon Street neighborhood.
Angle two: Student breaks jaw, teeth after put in sleeper hold and thrown to ground in Five Points

While USC computer information systems major Ryan Chisolm was standing in front of the Pour House bar, an unknown man grabbed him from behind and placed him in a choke hold, causing him to pass out, and throw him to the ground, breaking his jaw in several places. Videos captured by onlookers were posted to the social networking platform Snapchat. They show the man with his arm around Chisolm’s neck. The man then throws Chisolm’s limp body to the sidewalk, as onlookers say, " he's going to, that guys going to sleep, watch his arms drop."

Ballentine having growing pains

The Ballentine area is struggling to cope with steady influx of homes and stores on northeast corner of Lake Murray. There's also worry that nearby Irmo will annex more of the area as it expands westward. Some say these concerns are price to pay for refusal to incorporate in 2008.

