Columbia fireflies get stadium ready for the new season
Spirit Communications Park, the city-owned baseball field where the Fireflies play, have a few new changes and upgrades for the upcoming season. Chief among the changes is that Gregg Street, previously under construction during the team's first season last year, now is paved and has street parking. Other changes include a healthy foods cart, a customize-your-own-hotdog cart, garage doors that will rise to allow fans to watch batting practices, painting and other sprucing up.Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com