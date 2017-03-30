Local

March 30, 2017 11:42 AM

Don’t say there’s nothing to do in Columbia. This weekend is packed!

By Sarah Ellis

sellis@thestate.com

What should you do this weekend in Columbia? Anything! You can’t go wrong.

Here’s your starter pack of Saturday events:

Carolina Cup – It’s time to get your giddy-up on ... and your fancy hats and dresses and bow ties and all that.

Gates open at 9 a.m. First race post time 1:45 p.m. At Springdale Race Course, 200 Knights Hill Road, Camden.

Tickets: www.carolina-cup.org

Dressing for the Carolina Cup

Pink Sorbet and Brittons offer fashion tips for dressing for the Carolina Cup

International Festival – More than 60 countries share their heritage through food, dance and more.

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. At the S.C. State Fairgrounds, 1200 Rosewood Drive, Columbia.

Admission: $7. Parking: $5.

21st Annual Columbia International Festival

Festivalgoers circle the globe at the State Fairgrounds on April 16, 2106, during the 21st Annual Columbia International Festival in Columbia. More than 70 countries participated in this year's festival which showcases the music, culture, food and perform

More info: www.cifonline.org

Open Studios – Come on in! Sixty-four artists are opening their studio doors.

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Various locations. Free.

Map and more info: www.columbiaopenstudios.org

River Rocks Music Festival – Zach Deputy headlines a slate of four bands. Stick around to watch the Gamecocks on a big screen.

Noon to 8 p.m. Saturday. At the riverbanks behind USC’s Founders Park, 431 Williams St., Columbia.

Tickets: $12. Available online at www.riverrocksfestival.com or for cash-only purchase at the gate.

Scenes from the 2016 River Rocks Festival

More music and scenes from the 2016 River Rocks Festival in Columbia on April 9, 2016.

Tartan Day SouthLang may yer lum reek! The Highlands come to the Midlands for this Celtic celebration.

Gates open at 6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. Saturday at the Historic Columbia Speedway, 2001 Charleston Highway, Cayce. Sunday’s event starts at 11 a.m. at the West Columbia Riverwalk Amphitheater.

For tickets and more info: www.tartandaysouth.com

USC Spring Game – Not a hoops fan? (How?!) Good news: the Gamecock basketball teams aren’t the only ones competing.

Gates open at 10:30 a.m., game begins at noon. At Williams-Brice Stadium, 1125 George Rogers Blvd., Columbia.

Free.

