Flooding reported in Columbia after Thursday storm

Heavy rain Thursday caused some flooding in parts of Columbia.
Flooding was seen around 4:45 p.m. on Wheat Street near the Solomon Blatt Physical Education Center..
The National Weather Service reported flooding from the Rocky Branch Creek at Whaley and Main Streets. The water had receded within an hour, and no major damage or injuries were reported.
A rain gauge at Martin Luther King Jr. Park on Greene Street registered 2.2 inches of rain Thursday, according to Richland County. Most areas of Richland County received between 1 and 2 inches of rainfall Thursday.
The city of Columbia reported sanitary sewer overflows at 4645 Pine Grove Court, 1548 Kathwood Drive, 1806 Blossom St. and 1721 West Buchanan Drive, all in Richland County.
Also, flooding along Pen Branch limited officials ability assess an area near 1908 Belmont Drive, also in Richland.
