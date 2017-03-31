Blythewood car crash kills 1, injures 3

A two-vehicle wreck in Blythewood left one passenger dead, according to S.C. Highway Patrol.
Lance Cpl. Judd Jones said the crash involved a 2010 Cadillac driven by Jessica Meeh, 34, and a 2005 Saturn driven by Kevonte Miller, 17.
The Saturn was traveling southbound on Wilson Boulevard around 6:08 p.m. when it lost control. The vehicle traveled into the northbound lanes and was struck by the Cadillac, which was traveling northbound.
Meeh was transported to Palmetto Health Richland for serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Miller was and a 17-year-old passenger were also transported to the hospital for minor injuries.
An unnamed passenger in Miller’s vehicle died.
This wreck remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.
