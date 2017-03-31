Medal of Honor recipients, military enthusiasts in Camden ‘Staff Ride’

Two Medal of Honor recipients joined about 40 military history enthusiasts on Friday for the first-annual Medal of Honor Staff Ride in Camden.
Medal of Honor recipients retired Lt. “Iron” Mike Thornton, a Greenville native and founder of Seal Team Six, and retired Maj. Gen. James Livingston of Mount Pleasant, toured and discussed Revolutionary War sites in-and-around Camden. The tour was led by historian and author David L. Preston, Westvaco Professor of National Security Studies at The Citadel.
The staff ride was a kickoff event for the Mullikin law firm-sponsored Carolina Cup 2017 weekend. The staff ride included tours and discussions of the Lord Cornwallis house and grounds, the Battle of Camden historic site and other militarily significant points of interest.
Comments