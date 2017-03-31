5 improvements at Spirit ballpark: Stars, food, fun and, umm, parking

Season 2 at the capital city’s Spirit Communications Park will bring minor league baseball fans celebrity athlete Tim Tebow, a misting zone for swelter days, a make-your-own hotdog stand and, oh, yeah, a bit more parking.
More than 181,000 fans entered the gates during the inaugural season, which set attendance records. The city-owned field also was named the best park in minor league baseball by Baseball Digest.
Batter up
The Columbia Fireflies will include a familiar face and jersey number: No. 15 is the same number Tebow wore as the University of Florida’s Heisman-winning quarterback. Tebow is making his professional baseball debut for the Mets in Columbia. He hadn’t played organized baseball since his junior year of high school.
University of South Carolina star outfielder and Spring Valley High School graduate, Gene Cone.
The park will host the 2017 South Atlantic All-Star game on June 20, with a Home Run Derby the previous day.
Stadium goodies
▪ A “Foul Ball Franks Cart” at the left field concourse will offer fans choices from a variety of new Nathan’s Hot Dog toppings. The Drunken Chili Dog with beer cheese might become a favorite.
▪ A “Healthy Choices Grab & Go Cart” will feature wraps, fruit, salad, yogurt, and more lighter fare.
▪ River Rat Brewery is teaming with the Fireflies to launch a new lager: A Fireflies beer, if you will. Fans may get their first taste on Monday, opening night.
Staying cool, eyeing batters
▪ A Mist Zone will cool overheated fans on Famously Hot Columbia days.
▪ Garage door lifts have been installed along the third baseline to protect fans who, during inclement weather, want to watch batting cage warm ups. The observation had no such protections last season.
Parking
▪ Gregg Street, which dissects the BullStreet development near the ballpark, also will provide more street parking once paving is completed. Unpaved parking lots will continue to be where most fans will have to leave their vehicles until paved lots or a parking garage are constructed.
More than baseball
▪ Replicas of Spirit Communications Park will be given away to the first 1,500 fans in stadium on the second day of the season, Friday.
▪ About 1,500 basic trainees from Fort Jackson will be treated to a post centennial celebration on May 20, Armed Forces Day. About 500 permanent party soldiers and their families will join in the festivities.
▪ The historic solar eclipse that will be especially intense in Columbia also will become an event at the ballpark. A “Total Eclipse of the Park” will start at 1:05 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 21, and will pause the game when the eclipse reaches its darkest point.
