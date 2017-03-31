It was relatively quiet in Five Points after the women’s win

The State’s Cynthia Roldan was in Five Points Friday night, gauging reaction to the women’s win over Stanford earning the program’s first ever trip to the national championship.
Relatively quiet night in Five Points after tonight's win of the @GamecockWBB at the @FinalFour #TheState pic.twitter.com/Vw87SxQsDP— Cynthia Roldán (@CynthiaRoldan) April 1, 2017
.@ColaFire Marshals out as promised to ensure night clubs and bars are in compliance. #TheState pic.twitter.com/ouE9oCMrGT— Cynthia Roldán (@CynthiaRoldan) April 1, 2017
@CynthiaRoldan @thestate Disappointing— Pharoh Trooper (@PharohTrooper) April 1, 2017
More of Five Points after @GamecockWBB win #TheState pic.twitter.com/8adKSMvG1p— Cynthia Roldán (@CynthiaRoldan) April 1, 2017
In Phoenix, it’s another story.
When one of the squads is in the big dance and the other one plays for their shot tomorrow night...#MarchMadness #FinalFour #Gamecocks pic.twitter.com/Fu8sS3BXyV— U of South Carolina (@UofSC) April 1, 2017
