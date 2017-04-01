Photos: 2017 Tartan Day South

Families enjoy the warm weather at the seventh annual Tartan Day South event honoring Celtic heritage on April 1, 2017, at the Historic Columbia Speedway. The event features sports, music, food, exhibits and other activities. The event runs through Sunday. Here, Bryce McCraw of Salem, Va., spins around before he throws the "heavy weight" during the Scottish games competition. He threw the 56-pound weight 18 feet, 9 inches.
Families enjoy the warm weather at the seventh annual Tartan Day South event honoring Celtic heritage on April 1, 2017, at the Historic Columbia Speedway. The event features sports, music, food, exhibits and other activities. The event runs through Sunday. Here, Aaron Scott Wendel, left, of Charlotte, N.C., teaches and judges a quick backhold wrestling match between Salley McDonald (7) of Chattanooga, Tenn., center, and Connor Wallace (6), of Oakridge, Tenn. The wrestlers lock hands around the back of their opponent and try to either get their opponent to fall or lose his grip and unlock his hands.
Families enjoy the warm weather at the seventh annual Tartan Day South event honoring Celtic heritage on April 1, 2017, at the Historic Columbia Speedway. The event features sports, music, food, exhibits and other activities. The event runs through Sunday. Here, car lovers enjoy the a car show featuring British favorites Austin Healey, Jaguar, MG, Mini Cooper, Aston Martin and Bentley.
Families enjoy the warm weather at the seventh annual Tartan Day South event honoring Celtic heritage on April 1, 2017, at the Historic Columbia Speedway. The event features sports, music, food, exhibits and other activities. The event runs through Sunday. Here, car lovers enjoy the a car show featuring British favorites Austin Healey, Jaguar, MG, Mini Cooper, Aston Martin and Bentley.
Families enjoy the warm weather at the seventh annual Tartan Day South event honoring Celtic heritage on April 1, 2017, at the Historic Columbia Speedway. The event features sports, music, food, exhibits and other activities. The event runs through Sunday. Here, car lovers enjoy the a car show featuring British favorites Austin Healey, Jaguar, MG, Mini Cooper, Aston Martin and Bentley.
Families enjoy the warm weather at the seventh annual Tartan Day South event honoring Celtic heritage on April 1, 2017, at the Historic Columbia Speedway. The event features sports, music, food, exhibits and other activities. The event runs through Sunday. Here, Trish Footit of Braselton, Ga., chucks a 12-pound bale of twine over a 17-foot bar in the Sheaf Toss, an event in the Scottish games. Competitors get three tries using pitchforks to toss the bale over the bar before the bar is raised higher.
Families enjoy the warm weather at the seventh annual Tartan Day South event honoring Celtic heritage on April 1, 2017, at the Historic Columbia Speedway. The event features sports, music, food, exhibits and other activities. The event runs through Sunday. Here, Amanda Ford pitches a 12-pound bale of twine over a 17-foot bar in the Sheaf Toss, an event in the Scottish games. Competitors get three tries using pitchforks to toss the bale over the bar before the bar is raised higher.
Families enjoy the warm weather at the seventh annual Tartan Day South event honoring Celtic heritage on April 1, 2017, at the Historic Columbia Speedway. The event features sports, music, food, exhibits and other activities. The event runs through Sunday. Here, the crowd watches the competition.
Families enjoy the warm weather at the seventh annual Tartan Day South event honoring Celtic heritage on April 1, 2017, at the Historic Columbia Speedway. The event features sports, music, food, exhibits and other activities. The event runs through Sunday. Here, a competitor throws the 22-pound Braemar Stone during one of the Scottish Games events.
Families enjoy the warm weather at the seventh annual Tartan Day South event honoring Celtic heritage on April 1, 2017, at the Historic Columbia Speedway. The event features sports, music, food, exhibits and other activities. The event runs through Sunday. Here, Randy McClure of Clarksville, Ga., throws the 22-pound Braemar Stone during one of the Scottish Games events.
Families enjoy the warm weather at the seventh annual Tartan Day South event honoring Celtic heritage on April 1, 2017, at the Historic Columbia Speedway. The event features sports, music, food, exhibits and other activities. The event runs through Sunday. Here, Randy McClure of Clarksville, Ga., throws the 22-pound Braemar Stone during one of the Scottish Games events.
Families enjoy the warm weather at the seventh annual Tartan Day South event honoring Celtic heritage on April 1, 2017, at the Historic Columbia Speedway. The event features sports, music, food, exhibits and other activities. The event runs through Sunday. Here, the Lifsety family from Columbia enjoy the weather, friends, food and beverages at the festival. Their son enjoyed swinging a sword around with his friends. From left: Dea, Ransome and Matt Lifsey.
Families enjoy the warm weather at the seventh annual Tartan Day South event honoring Celtic heritage on April 1, 2017, at the Historic Columbia Speedway. The event features sports, music, food, exhibits and other activities. The event runs through Sunday. Here, Mark Rice of Knoxville, Tenn., throws the "heavy weight" during the Scottish games competition. He threw the 56-pound weight 21 feet, 6 inches.
Families enjoy the warm weather at the seventh annual Tartan Day South event honoring Celtic heritage on April 1, 2017, at the Historic Columbia Speedway. The event features sports, music, food, exhibits and other activities. The event runs through Sunday. Here, John Owens of Brevard, N.C., throws the light hammer during the Scottish games. The light hammer weights 16 pounds. This throw embarassed him because it was only 65 feet, 10 inches -- a distance that was not nearly Owen's best.
Families enjoy the warm weather at the seventh annual Tartan Day South event honoring Celtic heritage on April 1, 2017, at the Historic Columbia Speedway. The event features sports, music, food, exhibits and other activities. The event runs through Sunday. Here, Trish Footit of Braselton, Ga., chucks a 12-pound bale of twine over a 17-foot bar in the Sheaf Toss, an event in the Scottish games. Competitors get three tries using pitchforks to toss the bale over the bar before the bar is raised higher.
Families enjoy the warm weather at the seventh annual Tartan Day South event honoring Celtic heritage on April 1, 2017, at the Historic Columbia Speedway. The event features sports, music, food, exhibits and other activities. The event runs through Sunday. Here, Justin Blatnik of Charlotte, N.C., throws the caber during the Scottish games competition. This caber is 20 feet six inches long and weighs 135 pounds. Competitors say it is like throwing a telephone pole end over end. The object is to throw it end over and and have it land straight in front of you. They are scored like times on a clock with a perfect throw being 12:00. Blatnik scored 10:30 on this throw.
