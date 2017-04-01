Despite loss, Gamecocks get big love from the fans

Of course, everyone hoped it had ended differently, but many never expected the Gamecocks to make it this far.
The fans took over Five Points Saturday night after their men’s basketball team fell to Gonzaga 77-73.
No one on this roster will ever pay for a drink in Five Points ever again— Avery Wilks (@AveryGWilks) April 2, 2017
Colin Miller, 22, shares his thoughts on tonight's @GamecockMBB game. A few friends join in. #FinalFour #TheState pic.twitter.com/vzCTrSV9cS— Cynthia Roldán (@CynthiaRoldan) April 2, 2017
Solemn celebration at Five Points. Heartbroken but very proud Gamecocks. #FinalFour #TheState pic.twitter.com/x0RQAoUidj— Cynthia Roldán (@CynthiaRoldan) April 2, 2017
Broken hearts at CJ's after the @GamecockMBB's loss at the @FinalFour #TheState pic.twitter.com/Ap4Gq6LoIA— Cynthia Roldán (@CynthiaRoldan) April 2, 2017
Earlier in the evening, local authorities prepared for large crowds in Five Points.
.@ColumbiaPDSC prepares for the potential rush of students celebrating a potential @GamecockMBB win #FinalFour @FinalFour #TheState pic.twitter.com/XuKacRkH4j— Cynthia Roldán (@CynthiaRoldan) April 1, 2017
