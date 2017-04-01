Local

April 1, 2017 9:12 PM

Despite loss, Gamecocks get big love from the fans

COLUMBIA, SC

Of course, everyone hoped it had ended differently, but many never expected the Gamecocks to make it this far.

The fans took over Five Points Saturday night after their men’s basketball team fell to Gonzaga 77-73.

Earlier in the evening, local authorities prepared for large crowds in Five Points.

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Tartan Day South 2017

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos