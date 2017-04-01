Local

April 1, 2017 9:57 PM

No fountain-jumping tonight: Sad but proud Gamecock fans mourn exit from Final Four

By Sarah Ellis and Cynthia Roldán

The saddest “Sandstorm” you ever did hear played briefly over a speaker system outside the Thomas Cooper Library fountain on USC’s campus Saturday night.

Someone cut the song short and changed the tune. There would be no party here tonight.

Where hardly a week ago Gamecock fans had rollicked in the fountain, celebrating the men’s basketball team’s historic victory over Florida, on Saturday night, just a few sat by the pool, which was full of nothing but water.

“We’ll fill it with our tears,” said Emma Smith, an 18-year-old freshman who dipped her feet in the water not long after the Gamecocks’ 77-73 loss to Gonzaga in the Final Four.

Elisa Brocchino, another 18-year-old freshman, sat beside her. “Hallelujah” began to play over the speakers.

They came to mourn. But oh, how they had wanted to jump in that fountain.

A pair of young women hopped in anyway, hugging and dancing through the sprays of water. Must have been a mourning dance.

Up until the very final seconds of the game, there was pleading hope across Columbia that hundreds or thousands of others might have reason to join those women in that fountain.

That hope faded in Five Points, where thousands of fans in overcrowded bars wilted with the buzzer.

Those who seemed tempted to express frustration with the loss were quickly deterred by more than a dozen Columbia police officers, even joined by police chief Skip Holbrook, surrounding the Five Points fountain.

But taking the edge off the disappointment, there was pride in a season so well played.

Jasmynn White, 21, said she grew up in the same town as Sindarius Thornwell and she knew everyone back home was cheering him on.

“It kind of hurts that we didn’t make it,” White said. “But we’re proud of him and we’re proud of the Gamecocks.”

Isabel Marin, 22, said that despite the loss, it was sweet to see her team make it the Final Four.

“I’m heartbroken more than with a boyfriend,” Marin said. “The Gamecocks have so much spirit, and I’m so proud if it. And tomorrow, we’re rooting for the women.”

