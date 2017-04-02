Crews respond to river rescue in Broad River Sunday

Columbia police and firefighters responded to a river rescue in the Broad River Sunday morning.
Crews responded around 6:30 a.m. to the River Drive bridge over the Broad River for a rescue of one person, according to the fire department. Firefighters cleared the scene around 8:30 a.m., with an official saying nothing was found.
However, Columbia police officers are still on the scene, and River Drive remains closed between Lucius Road and Riverhill Circle, according to the fire department.
Additional details from the Columbia Police Department were not immediately available.
