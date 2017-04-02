Why S.C. primary roads have crumbled even as DOT got more money

1:08 Reaction from Five Points: Gamecocks still showing pride Pause

0:34 Darius Rucker: This has been amazing run for USC basketball

0:25 Fans in Five Points stay positive, salute USC's season

0:59 VC Summer Nuclear Generating Station tour of the new reactors being built

1:49 Swimmers were urged last summer not to go into the Saluda River

1:12 P.J. Dozier not in a rush to decide possible jump to NBA

1:49 Emotional Frank Martin: 'What these kids have done is pretty special'

4:19 Dawn Staley explains what it would mean to win the national title

1:26 Thornwell, Notice reflect on careers at South Carolina