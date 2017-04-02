Local

April 2, 2017 4:12 PM

Portion of I-26 reopened after damaged bridge removed

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

The portion of I-26 that was closed near Columbia on Saturday night has been reopened.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation said “I-26 is open to traffic Sunday morning after nighttime removal of Leaphart Road bridge. The damaged bridge was removed in less than 7 hours.”

The West Columbia bridge, located around mile marker 111 was struck by an oversized truck struck last week, damaging it. It was the fourth hit to the bridge this year, according to the Transportation Department. The bridge has been hit more than a dozen times since 2015.

The last strike on March 24 damaged the bridge beyond repair, requiring it to be torn down.

Workers closed I-26, from U.S. 1 to U.S. 378, at 10 p.m. Saturday. They had both directions of I-26 reopened by 4:35 a.m. Sunday, several hours ahead of schedule.

The DOT says a new Leaphart Road bridge will be built on an accelerated schedule.

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Tartan Day South 2017

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos