Portion of I-26 reopened after damaged bridge removed

The portion of I-26 that was closed near Columbia on Saturday night has been reopened.
The South Carolina Department of Transportation said “I-26 is open to traffic Sunday morning after nighttime removal of Leaphart Road bridge. The damaged bridge was removed in less than 7 hours.”
I-26 is open to traffic Sunday morning after nighttime removal of Leaphart Road Bridge. The damaged bridge was removed in less than 7 hours. pic.twitter.com/mLegZ8go0J— SCDOT (@SCDOTPress) April 2, 2017
Both directions are now open on I-26 after crews removed Leaphart Road Bridge overnight. (Photo by Leland Colvin/SCDOT) pic.twitter.com/AW4ZeOwMMq— SCDOT (@SCDOTPress) April 2, 2017
I-26 Westbound is open after crews removed Leaphart Road Bridge overnight. (Photo by Leland Colvin/SCDOT) pic.twitter.com/B8jvLdJ8ld— SCDOT (@SCDOTPress) April 2, 2017
Making final roadway cleanup to prepare for opening of I-26 after removal of Leaphart Road Bridge. pic.twitter.com/uAaU4hRhWX— SCDOT (@SCDOTPress) April 2, 2017
The structures are down and crews are removing debris from the roadway at Leaphart Road Bridge over I-26. pic.twitter.com/Vy6QT2t0BX— SCDOT (@SCDOTPress) April 2, 2017
Final span was down at 12:06 a.m. Crews now moving debris to shoulder. pic.twitter.com/YdaLY4uKuw— SCDOT (@SCDOTPress) April 2, 2017
The section of Leaphart Road over I-26 Westbound is completely removed at 11:45 p.m. pic.twitter.com/velh4hAnDe— SCDOT (@SCDOTPress) April 2, 2017
Crews are removing Leaphart Road Bridge over I-26. The closure of I-26 is expected to last 12 hours, ending at 10 a.m. Sunday pic.twitter.com/Hm0NgrOim7— SCDOT (@SCDOTPress) April 2, 2017
The West Columbia bridge, located around mile marker 111 was struck by an oversized truck struck last week, damaging it. It was the fourth hit to the bridge this year, according to the Transportation Department. The bridge has been hit more than a dozen times since 2015.
The last strike on March 24 damaged the bridge beyond repair, requiring it to be torn down.
Workers closed I-26, from U.S. 1 to U.S. 378, at 10 p.m. Saturday. They had both directions of I-26 reopened by 4:35 a.m. Sunday, several hours ahead of schedule.
The DOT says a new Leaphart Road bridge will be built on an accelerated schedule.
Earlier video of bridge removal: https://t.co/dMbOe8hNwN— SCDOT (@SCDOTPress) April 2, 2017
