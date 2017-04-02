Potential for severe thunderstorms Monday in Midlands

Severe thunderstorms are possible on Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Columbia.
Warnings were issued for the potential of severe thunderstorms and flooding. Damaging wind gusts, 60 mph or higher, 1-inch or larger hail and isolated tornadoes are all possible, according to the National Weather Service.
Some thunderstorms, especially if they follow each other over the same locations, might produce brief flooding in urban areas and along small streams, the National Weather Service said in a statement.
The storms are expected to hit the Midlands Monday mid-afternoon through sunset. The greatest impacts could occur during evening rush hour, according to the National Weather Service, describing the potential for formation of supercell severe thunderstorms.
Should there be any damage, including downed trees, structures and power lines, recovery efforts could be hampered by lingering effects of the storms. The National Weather Service said Southwest to west winds around 15 mph, with isolated gusts to 25 mph behind the system, could limit work until after midnight Tuesday morning.
