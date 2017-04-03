Monday’s list of school closings

1:10 Snow scenes around Lexington Pause

4:41 Gamecocks celebrate national championship!

4:31 How Richland County uses drones

1:28 NATIONAL CHAMPS!!! Gamecocks celebrate title

0:42 "Little Big Shot" Jackson Drew recites Sonnet 18 by William Shakespeare.

1:23 Columbia police arrest suspect in 2011 murder of mother, daughter

0:59 VC Summer Nuclear Generating Station tour of the new reactors being built

0:49 92-year-old woman fighting to save Chapel at Fort Jackson

1:49 Swimmers were urged last summer not to go into the Saluda River