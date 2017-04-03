Local

April 3, 2017 4:25 PM

Monday’s list of school closings

Posted by Noah Feit

In response to the of severe weather rolling through the Midlands Monday several area school districts have canceled classes and after-school activities.

Lexington-Richland School District Five

Canceled all after-school activities, including programs for elementary schools and all sporting events

Lexington One

Canceled all after-school activities *

Lexington Two

Canceled all after-school activities

Lexington Three Schools

Canceled all after-school activities at Batesburg-Leesville Primary and Batesburg-Leesville Elementary and all sporting events

Kershaw County Schools

Canceled all after-school activities

Newberry County Schools

Canceled all after-school activities and all sporting events, practices and the National Technical Honor Society event at Newberry Opera House, which will be rescheduled

Richland One

Canceled all after-school activities and all sporting events, but child care programs at the district’s schools will continue to operate as scheduled

Richland Two

Canceled all after-school activities and all sporting events

Fairfield County Schools

Canceled all after-school activities

Orangeburg School District Five

Canceled all after-school activities

Independent Schools

▪  Ben Lippen canceled all sporting events

▪  Cardinal Newman canceled all sporting events

▪  Hammond School canceled all sporting events

▪  Heathwood Hall canceled all outdoor and athletic activities

