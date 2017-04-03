Monday’s list of school closings

In response to the of severe weather rolling through the Midlands Monday several area school districts have canceled classes and after-school activities.
Lexington-Richland School District Five
Canceled all after-school activities, including programs for elementary schools and all sporting events
Lexington One
Canceled all after-school activities *
Lexington Two
Canceled all after-school activities
Lexington Three Schools
Canceled all after-school activities at Batesburg-Leesville Primary and Batesburg-Leesville Elementary and all sporting events
Kershaw County Schools
Canceled all after-school activities
Newberry County Schools
Canceled all after-school activities and all sporting events, practices and the National Technical Honor Society event at Newberry Opera House, which will be rescheduled
Richland One
Canceled all after-school activities and all sporting events, but child care programs at the district’s schools will continue to operate as scheduled
Richland Two
Canceled all after-school activities and all sporting events
Fairfield County Schools
Canceled all after-school activities
Orangeburg School District Five
Canceled all after-school activities
Independent Schools
▪ Ben Lippen canceled all sporting events
▪ Cardinal Newman canceled all sporting events
▪ Hammond School canceled all sporting events
▪ Heathwood Hall canceled all outdoor and athletic activities
Comments