City cautions drivers to avoid flood-prone streets, especially near USC

Drivers in downtown Columbia areas are urged to be careful while out on the roads during expcted severe weather Monday afternoon and evening.
The following streets and intersections are prone to flooding during heavy rain events, and a news release from the city of Columbia urged drivers to avoid them during, and immediately after, heavy rains.
Some of the streets are near the University of South Carolina’s southern side and are vulnerable to rapidly rising waters from Rocky Branch. They include:
- Gervais and Laurens
- Blossom and Henderson
- Blossom and Saluda
- Harden and Santee
- Monroe and Maple
- Two Notch and Read
- Wheat and Amherst
- Adger and Devine
- Wheat and Sumter
- Wheat and Pickens
- Heyward and Ravenel
- Pickens between Wheat and Green
- Barnwell and Pendelton
- Harden and Read
- Harden and Calhoun
- Franklin and Marion
- Franklin and Sumter
- Columbia College and N. Main
- Bull and Laurel
While these roads were singled out, the news release said drivers should be alert for flooding on other roads in and around the Midlands as well.
Stay away from downed power lines and report them immediately, the city cautions.
If you encounter a flooded street or intersection, turn around – do not attempt to drive through it.
Water may be deeper than it appears and can hide many hazards (i.e. sharp objects, washed out road surfaces, electrical wires, chemicals, etc). A vehicle caught in swiftly moving water can be swept away in a matter of seconds. Twelve inches of water can float a car or small SUV and 18 inches of water can carry away large vehicles.
Comments