Storms barrel through Midlands, possible tornado touchdowns reported

Heavy rainfall and strong winds began pounding the central and eastern areas of the Midlands just before rush hour, triggering flash flood warnings in several areas.
A line of storms extending from east of Charlotte down to Orangeburg around 5 p.m., has brought reports of possible tornado touchdowns, numerous trees down and localized flash flood, according to the Columbia office of the National Weather Service.
Much of the Midlands is expected to remain under a severe thunderstorm warning through 5:45 p.m., while Columbia, Dentsville and Forest Acres will remain under a flash flood warning through 6:45 p.m.
Lexington County was placed under a tornado warning just after 4:30 p.m., when models indicated that a possible tornado could be making its way northeast through Red Bank and Lexington. But forecasters lifted the tornado warning just before 5 p.m.
The storms that have made their way through the area have been capable of producing quarter-sized hail. They also could produce heavy rainfall of up to 2 inches every hour.
Forecasters expect strong storms to have made their way out of Midlands by 9 pm with a few showers and thunderstorms lingering overnight.
Because the winds accompanying the warm front that is bringing the storms will also remain strong and gusty, a lake wind advisory will remain in effect through 4 a.m.
