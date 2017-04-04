Financial crisis causes district to cut dozens of teaching jobs

Sumter School District will eliminate 86 additional teachers and other classroom instructional staff next school year, according to a budget update presented to the board of trustees Monday night by the financial consultant working with the district.
Scott Allan, the school finance consultant hired in January to guide the school district through its current financial crisis, made the announcement as part of his preliminary 2017-18 budget update presentation to the board Monday at the district office. The cuts will reduce expenditures by $4.5 million - $3.4 million in salaries and $1.1 million in associated fringe benefits - from next year’s budget.
The district plans to make the cuts through attrition – whether that be retirements or teachers leaving the district for other opportunities – and shifting some other teachers and instructional staff around, according to Allan.
