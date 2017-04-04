Beach, boat ramp at Lake Murray dam reopen

The beach and boat ramp on opposite sides of the Lake Murray dam re-open Wednesday.
Parking fees are charged to help offset the cost of maintenance, security and improvements at both facilities, open through Sept. 8.
Fees are $2 per visit for for motorcycles, $3 for cars or trucks and $5 for vans. Season passes can be purchased for $45 per vehicle.
Swimming at the beach on the south side of the dam is at your risk since no lifeguards are there.
The beach is a good spot for a scenic picnic if you don’t want to get wet. No alcoholic beverages are allowed.
Both facilities are under the supervision of South Carolina Electric & Gas Co. manager of the 47,500-acre lake originally built 87 years ago for hydropower.
