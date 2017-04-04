Crews determining if tornado hit Midlands area Monday

0:50 Look: Gamecock Jesus the moment South Carolina won national title Pause

1:12 P.J. Dozier not in a rush to decide possible jump to NBA

1:49 Emotional Frank Martin: 'What these kids have done is pretty special'

1:48 Why Sen. John Courson was indicted, wrapped up by corruption probe

0:59 A'ja Wilson couldn't hold back tears as national title was celebrated

4:31 How Richland County uses drones

0:45 Gamecocks 'Sweet 16' T-shirts for sale

1:28 NATIONAL CHAMPS!!! Gamecocks celebrate title

4:41 Gamecocks celebrate national championship!