Crews determining if tornado hit Midlands area Monday

The National Weather Service is assessing damage in Calhoun County to determine if a tornado touched down during Monday’s severe storms.
Around a dozen utility poles and several trees were toppled or broken in half as the system moved through Monday afternoon, according to David Chojnacki, Calhoun County emergency manager. County officials received pictures from several residents showing damage to their homes.
Forecasters reported Monday that radar indicated a tornado southeast of St. Matthews near Old S.C. 6. Chojnacki said no injuries were reported, and weather service crews were in Calhoun County on Tuesday assessing damage to determine if it was a tornado.
Lexington County crews removed seven downed trees that were blocking roadways Monday afternoon, county spokesman Harrison Cahill said. The county reported some localized flooding on Spool Wheel and Spring Hill roads in Gilbert.
SCE&G was reporting four customers without power in Richland County and 37 in Aiken County on Tuesday morning. Mid-Carolina Electric Cooperative was reporting 21 customers without power in Lexington County on Tuesday.
Forecasters are predicting another round of severe weather Wednesday.
