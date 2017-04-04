Wednesday school closings, early dismissals

The National Weather Service has forecast severe weather in the Midlands on Wednesday, including thunderstorms, high winds, hail and possible tornadoes.
In anticipation of severe weather, the following school districts have announced schedule changes for Wednesday, April 5, 2017.
LEXINGTON 1
There will be NO child development classes for 3-year-old and 4-year-old kindergarten classes.
Elementary schools will be dismissed at 11 a.m. Middle and high schools will dismiss at 12:00 p.m. Students will be served an early lunch.
All after-school activities, adult education classes, and district-related meetings are canceled.
LEXINGTON 2
High school and middle school students will be dismissed at 11 a.m. Delayed arrival that had been scheduled for the high schools is canceled. High school students should report to school at the regular time.
Half-day students should NOT report to school.
All after-school activities, including day-care, are canceled.
If severe weather arrived in the Midlands before students are dismissed, they will be sheltered in place, district officials said.
LEXINGTON 3
The following early closing times were announced by Lexington 3
- 10:30 a.m. – B-L Primary
- 10:45 a.m. – B-L Elementary
- 11:05 a.m. – B-L High
- 11:25 am – B-L Middle
There will be no after school activities. Students will be given a bag lunch if they want one when they are dismissed, the district said.
Comments