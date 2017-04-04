Wednesday school closings, early dismissals

0:27 Angle two: Student breaks jaw, teeth after put in sleeper hold and thrown to ground in Five Points Pause

4:41 Gamecocks celebrate national championship!

0:59 VC Summer Nuclear Generating Station tour of the new reactors being built

1:22 Sindarius Thornwell's high school coach remembers his first practice

1:17 Sindarius Thornwell was a football player in high school until....

1:28 NATIONAL CHAMPS!!! Gamecocks celebrate title

1:49 Swimmers were urged last summer not to go into the Saluda River

1:09 Tim Tebow has high praise for Williams-Brice Stadium, Will Muschamp

0:50 Look: Gamecock Jesus the moment South Carolina won national title