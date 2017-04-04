Pay more now or later, Columbia leaders told, as water and sewer rate increase looms

If Columbia water, sewer and stormwater customers don’t pay more money into the systems now, the cost will be greater later, city leaders were told once again Tuesday.
Higher bills for water, sewer and stormwater in upcoming years would help meet the city’s needs for decades to come, Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin said, as City Council revisited the possibility of rate increases for those services.
Facing federal wastewater mandates, promises of better water quality and meter reading services, and the reality of the past and future effects of flooding and extreme weather, city leaders have to decide how to fund hefty improvement projects across the three systems.
Already mulling a 4.75 percent water and sewer rate increase for all customers – about a $2.50 monthly impact for the average in-city resident – council now has a second option on the table that could raise needed revenue but distribute the cost increase to customers a different way.
Currently, customers are charged a $6.60 base rate each for water and sewer services. Then their first 300 cubic feet, or 2,200 gallons, of water usage are free, and any usage on top of that is charged by a volumetric rate.
If the city were to start charging for those first 2,200 gallons of water usage – phased in over three years – a smaller systemwide rate increase would be necessary for those three years in order to meet the same revenue goals.
“There’s an increase one way or the other,” Councilman Daniel Rickenmann said.
But giving customers an allowance for those first 2,200 gallons can be a benefit to lower-income and fixed-income residents, council members and the consultant acknowledged. Some council members express caution at how higher bills of any kind would affect more vulnerable residents.
“An explanation of the dollar impact increase is not always received as an easy pill to swallow,” Councilman Sam Davis said. “For those people who might experience a challenge with any kind of rate increase, I think we as a municipality have to take that into consideration.”
Council members said they would take more time to discuss those proposals, as well as proposals to charge city residents higher stormwater fees to pay for anywhere from $20 million to $93 million in infrastructure projects that could lessen flooding in various parts of the city.
