Mass casualty exercise – with 500 people – teaches triage skills to USC nursing students

Williams-Brice Stadium became a disaster zone Tuesday as more than 400 nursing students learned how to respond to a mass casualty incident.
During the exercise, nursing students from the University of South Carolina and Francis Marion University learned how to triage patients involved in a chemical incident. Firefighters assisted in an area of the exercise that focused on decontamination techniques.
Tuesday’s simulation was based on the 2005 train wreck and chemical spill in Graniteville, in Aiken County, that killed nine people and injured more than 200.
“On a good day, a hospital has a great deal of difficulty keeping up with the number of patients,” said Joan Culley, an associate professor at USC’s College of Nursing. “Now, imagine a mass casualty incident where, all of a sudden, you are surged on top of the patients that you already see.”
The exercise was the result of four years of planning, a $2.5 million grant from the National Institutes of Health and help from several community partners, according to Culley. From it will come new protocols and a new computer algorithm for emergency room computers to make the processing of patients more efficient.
Students did not know the specific nature of the incident until they arrived. Some conducted research on the effects of different kinds of chemicals, while others simulated victims, each with a card they present to the triage nurse containing a list of their different symptoms. The research included studies on the victims of the Graniteville train accident.
Comments