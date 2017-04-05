Local

April 5, 2017 8:35 AM

Crash with injuries slowing traffic at Sunset Boulevard, I-20 in Lexington

By Teddy Kulmala

tkulmala@thestate.com

LEXINGTON, SC

A crash with injuries is partially blocking traffic on Sunset Boulevard at Interstate 20 in Lexington.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. Details about the crash were not immediately available, but a picture provided by the Lexington Police Department appears to show a car on its roof in the intersection.

There was no word on the extent of the injuries, but police say travel on Sunset Boulevard near the scene has been reduced to one lane each for inbound and outbound traffic.

Check back for updates.

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Tartan Day South 2017

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos