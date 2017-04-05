Crash with injuries slowing traffic at Sunset Boulevard, I-20 in Lexington

A crash with injuries is partially blocking traffic on Sunset Boulevard at Interstate 20 in Lexington.
The crash happened around 8 a.m. Details about the crash were not immediately available, but a picture provided by the Lexington Police Department appears to show a car on its roof in the intersection.
There was no word on the extent of the injuries, but police say travel on Sunset Boulevard near the scene has been reduced to one lane each for inbound and outbound traffic.
TRAFFIC ALERT - Proceed with caution on Sunset Blvd. at I-20 and be alert for emergency personnel in the roadway. pic.twitter.com/6kWTE3XfdD— Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) April 5, 2017
