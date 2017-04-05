Midlands counties under flood watch ahead of severe weather

Several Midlands counties will be under a flash flood watch ahead of severe weather expected Wednesday afternoon.
The National Weather Service declared a flood watch for nearly a dozen counties in the Midlands and CSRA, including Richland, Lexington, Aiken and Sumter counties. The watch extends from noon into the evening hours, and comes ahead of severe weather expected Wednesday afternoon that could produce tornadoes, large hail, winds up to 70 mph and heavy rain.
Forecasters have said severe weather is most likely between 4 and 8 p.m. Wednesday, and that there will be a lesser chance of severe weather between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
With damaging winds in today's forecast, remove all the loose items from your yard. Secure your outdoor furniture. #LESM #SCwx pic.twitter.com/iT4PGD6o43— Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) April 5, 2017
Most of the area can expect to see 1 to 2 inches of rain, forecasters have said, and some areas seeing heavier rainfall could get more than 3 inches. No major flash flooding is expected, but the National Weather Service said minor flooding is possible, especially in urban areas and on low-lying roads.
The Five Points district is prone to flooding during heavy rain, and crews have already made provisions in anticipation of the storm, according to Amy Beth Franks, executive director of the Five Points Association. Crews from the association’s “Clean and Safe” program spent Wednesday morning clearing storm drains in the area, and Franks said they are in constant communication with the City of Columbia and the Columbia Police Department.
“If it looks like that fast, heavy rain is coming, they'll send officers down to set up barricades, man the barricades and divert traffic around Five Points,” she said.
Please be safe & avoid driving on flood-prone streets #WeAreColumbia pic.twitter.com/v9ULRxBrsC— City of Columbia (@CityofColumbia) April 3, 2017
When Five Points floods and motorists drive through the area, Franks said, it creates a wake that pushes water into businesses. Because of that, many businesses stage sandbags outside the doors if flooding is expected.
Businesses in Five Points were operating normally Wednesday.
“We don't want to ever tell somebody not to come to Five Points,” Franks said. “But if it's heavy, fast rain, we ask that they drive around and not through Five Points.”
Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins urged residents to be aware of flooded roadways and high winds that could topple utility lines.
“The Columbia Fire Department is ready to respond to any incident as a result of the pending weather conditions, and I urge citizens to be vigilant and monitor local media for weather updates,” Jenkins said in a release.
